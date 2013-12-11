(Combines UKRAINE-NULAND/REBUKE, adds more comments)
KIEV Dec 11 The United States believes it is
possible to save Ukraine's "European future" and President
Viktor Yanukovich must lead the way, Assistant Secretary of
State Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday.
After talks with Yanukovich that lasted more than two hours,
she told reporters: "We also made clear that we believe there is
a way out for Ukraine and it is still possible to save Ukraine's
European future, and that's what we want to see the president
lead, and that's going to require immediate security steps."
Nuland, who spoke to protesters in Kiev's central
Independence Square earlier on Wednesday, also said she had
complained to Yanukovich about police moves against protesters
overnight.
Scores of riot police moved against demonstrators during the
night, triggering fears among opposition leaders that they would
crush a protest over Yanukovich's decision to spurn an EU trade
deal and move Ukraine further into Russia's orbit.
"I made it absolutely clear to him that what happened last
night ... is absolutely impermissible in a European state and in
a democratic state," she said, describing talks with Yanukovich
as "tough" but "realistic".
(Reporting by Richard Balmforth, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Timothy Heritage)