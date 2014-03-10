* South Stream talks on hold politically
* Bulgaria says South Stream still needs to be built
* Permission to feed more Nord Stream gas into EU also
delayed
* Europe seeks long-term alternatives to Russian gas
By Vera Eckert and Barbara Lewis
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, March 10 Brussels dealt a
blow on Monday to two major Russian pipeline projects to supply
natural gas to Europe, in the latest sign of strains in the
energy links between Moscow and the European Union.
Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region has already
shaken political relations between Russia and the European
Union.
In Brussels, the crisis is likely to intensify efforts to
reduce energy dependence on Russia, while Moscow has long sought
to curb its reliance on Ukraine as the main pipeline route for
shipping Russian gas to Europe, its biggest market.
Russia has begun building the South Stream pipeline project
to carry up to 15 percent of Europe's annual gas demand via the
Black Sea by 2018.
But the pipeline still lacks important approvals to comply
with EU legislation, including obtaining exemptions from rules
that limit pipeline ownership and require access be provided to
other gas firms or utilities.
The European Commissioner for Energy, Guenther Oettinger,
told German newspaper Die Welt on Monday that discussions with
Russia on the link were suspended.
"I won't accelerate talks about pipelines such as South
Stream for the time being; they will be delayed," Oettinger, a
German national, was quoted as saying.
Commission spokeswoman Sabine Berger said he was referring
only to political talks but said he had made clear that South
Stream faces a long wait for legal clearance.
The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies warned on Monday
that there was "a strong possibility" of a reduction of
EU-Russian energy cooperation, which would have substantial
economic costs for Europe.
If that happens, the institute said that "the military and
political crisis over Crimea and the change of Ukrainian
government had catalysed an additional crisis in EU-Russia
relations, in the gas sphere".
Bulgaria, one of the European nations almost totally
dependent on Russian gas, said on Monday that South Stream
remained of "substantial significance" to Europe and therefore
should be built despite the current crisis.
BLOW TO EXISTING PIPELINE
One of Russia's existing alternative routes to supply
western Europe without passing Ukraine, the Nord Stream
Pipeline, was also hit on Monday.
Introduced in 2011, Nord Stream pumps gas from Russia via
the Baltic Sea into Germany.
But the pipeline is underused, and Russia's Gazprom
says it could pump more if EU rules allowed it full
access to the Opal pipeline project, which aims to link
northeastern Germany, where Nord Stream makes landfall, to the
Czech Republic.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in January the
Commission had agreed to allow Russia 100 percent
access.
But an EU spokeswoman said the executive had delayed a
decision on this access, which was initially expected on Monday,
citing a need for technical clarification.
"The Commission aims for rapid clarification of the
remaining issues and will work on this together with the
relevant authorities," she said.
Opal has capacity of 36 billion cubic metres, but it has
been operating at half that for the last three years.
ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIES
Russia and the Commission also are at odds over an inquiry
into alleged anti-competitive behaviour by Gazprom, including
overcharging customers and blocking rivals.
A Commission spokesman said the Ukraine crisis would have no
impact on this inquiry.
While Europe lacks immediate alternatives to replace Russian
supplies, long-term efforts are in place to reduce Moscow's
dominance in the sector.
In an event that was not directly related but of
significance to Russia's future role in European gas markets,
Greece launched an international tender on Monday for a study on
the feasibility of a proposed pipeline to access large, recently
discovered East Mediterranean reserves from Israel and Cyprus.
There are also hopes that North American shipments of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) could come to Europe and help reduce
Russia's influence.
Following a shale gas production boom, the United States is
expected to begin exporting LNG from 2015, although analysts say
that U.S. exporters would prefer selling to Asia, where prices
are twice as high as in Europe.
