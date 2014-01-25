KIEV Jan 25 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich offered two opposition leaders top government posts
on Saturday, the presidential website said after the two sides
met for talks aimed at seeking an end to a violent political
crisis.
Former economy minister Arseny Yatsenyuk would be offered
the post of prime minister and Vitaly Klitschko, an
internationally known boxer, would be proposed as deputy prime
minister responsible for humanitarian issues, the website said.
If Yatsenyuk accepts the post of prime minister the
president would be ready to accept the resignation of the
government of Mykola Azarov, the website said.