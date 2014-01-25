By Richard Balmforth
KIEV Jan 25 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich offered two opposition leaders top government posts
on Saturday, the presidential website said, after the two sides
met for talks aimed at seeking an end to a violent political
crisis.
Former economy minister Arseny Yatsenyuk would be offered
the post of prime minister and Vitaly Klitschko, an
internationally known boxer, would be proposed as deputy prime
minister responsible for humanitarian issues, the website said.
If Yatsenyuk accepts the post of prime minister the
president would be ready to accept the resignation of the
government of Mykola Azarov, the website said.
There was no immediate reaction from the opposition leaders,
who have been calling for the dismissal of Azarov's government
since unrest broke out in Kiev two months ago.
It was likely that after Saturday night's talks they would
return to thousands of supporters massed on Kiev's Independence
Square to report on their discussions with Yanukovich.
The presidential website said Yanukovich had promised that
those detained during the unrest would be dealt with leniently
if the opposition reined in radical protesters who have clashed
with police and if they persuade those who have been occupying
public buildings to leave.