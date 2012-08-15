LONDON Aug 15 Ukraine has approved a joint
offshore exploration bid led by ExxonMobil and Royal
Dutch Shell to unlock oil and gas reserves deep under
the Black Sea, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper cited three people familiar with the situation
as saying the grouping, which also includes Romania's OMV Petrom
and Ukraine's state company Nadra, was chosen in a tender
process over Russia's Lukoil.
"Big finds are expected in the Skifska field, attractive in
being massive in size as well as adjacent and geologically
similar to where ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom are exploring off
Romania's coast," an unnamed Ukrainian government official was
quoted as saying.
The tender is due to be announced on Wednesday.