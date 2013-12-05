* Oligarchs give opposition a platform in media
* Industrialists hold huge economic influence
* Big business saw protection in EU trade pact
* Unrest may force them to pick a side
By Matt Robinson and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Dec 5 With 350,000 anti-government
protesters packed into the capital Kiev on Sunday, the anchor on
Ukraine's top television channel, firmly aligned with President
Viktor Yanukovich, appeared to go off script.
"History is being made today," he said. "There is a feeling
of having woken up in a different country."
The opposition was enraged by Yanukovich's decision last
month to ditch a landmark accord to deepen relations with the
European Union - under Russian pressure - and by the brutal
police crackdown against protests that followed.
But the TV anchor's apparent sympathy for their cause seemed
out of place at Inter, the channel owned by Yanukovich's chief
of staff, Serhiy Lyovochkin, and wealthy industrialist Dmytro
Firtash.
An energy and chemicals magnate, 48-year-old Firtash is one
of Ukraine's richest men and, as a major player in Ukraine's gas
imports from Russia, close to the government.
Coupled with reports that Lyovochkin had resigned as
presidential consigliere, Inter's uncensored coverage of the
challenge to Yanukovich, mirrored in other media controlled by
the oligarchs, had some suggesting the ground was shifting
beneath the president.
With vast swathes of the economy in their hands, Ukraine's
oligarchs wield huge political power. Their fortunes, however,
are wedded to those of whomever holds office.
The crisis unleashed by Yanukovich's rejection of EU
overtures in favour of closer ties with former master Moscow has
cast fresh light on the intrigue and promiscuous politics of
Ukraine's post-Orange Revolution elite; like all good
businessmen, oligarchs hedge their bets.
"By providing an information platform for the opposition,
they are buying insurance for themselves for the future," said
Volodymyr Fesenko, an independent Ukrainian analyst.
"Right now, the strategy of the oligarchs is clear - they
will not seek conflict with the president." But they "can run
with the opposition, too," he added.
TUG-OF-WAR
In terms of worth, Firtash is dwarfed by Ukraine's richest
man, steel and electricity mogul Rinat Akhmetov, 47. An ally of
Yanukovich from the hard-scrabble, Russian-speaking city of
Donetsk in the east, Akhmetov's fortune was estimated by Forbes
this year at just over $15 billion.
He owns Ukraine's star soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk,
including its space-age stadium opened for last year's Euro 2012
championship. He is often pictured watching games from the VIP
box with Yanukovich.
Akhmetov and the next two ranking oligarchs - pipe
manufacturer and industrialist Viktor Pinchuk, 52, and
billionaire businessman Igor Kolomoisky, 50 - together accounted
for more than 12 percent of Ukraine's national output last year.
They have much at stake in the East-West tug-of-war played
out in Ukraine in the nine years since the Orange Revolution,
when huge street protests overturned a fraudulent presidential
election won by Yanukovich and policy tilted westwards.
In 2010, the rough-hewn former mechanic got his revenge when
he beat fiery Orange Revolution leader Yulia Tymoshenko to the
presidency. She was later jailed over a gas deal with Russia.
The trade and integration pact offered by the EU, and
eventually spurned by Yanukovich, offered promises and pitfalls
for the oligarchs.
Free trade with the EU would mean a flood of competitive
goods from the bloc, and almost certain retaliatory price hikes
for Russian gas, which would hit both Akhmetov and Firtash hard.
Firtash has a deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom
to import gas at favourable rates.
But new legal standards would bring greater protection from
a predatory tax regime and from state interference of the kind
that saw Russia lock up its former richest man, Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, in 2005.
"I think the oligarchs were in the position of collectively
wanting Europe, but for different reasons," said Andrew Wilson,
a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
"They wanted Europe as krysha, 'protection' - first of all
from the Russians and, for some of them, protection from their
own state."
Akhmetov has metal investments in Europe, and spent $220
million on London's premier address, One Hyde Park.
Pinchuk has made a name as one of the foremost art
collectors in the world, rubbing shoulders with the likes of
former U.S. president Bill Clinton and pop star Elton John.
He is also a big donor to former UK premier Tony Blair's
Faith Foundation and, with his wife, owns a London home worth
$130 million. He gathers leaders every year at a palace in Yalta
to discuss how Ukraine can deepen ties with Europe.
Firtash, meanwhile, donates to Britain's top-tier Cambridge
University. Opening up to the West would seem a natural course,
a path to legitimacy.
"POLITICAL WARFARE"
On Nov. 21, however, Yanukovich bowed to Russian pressure
and turned away from the EU trade and cooperation deal.
The street protests shook the president, but he dug in.
Thousands of demonstrators still occupy Kiev's Independence
Square, crucible of the 2004-5 uprising, and are picketing
government buildings. But the opposition movement lacks
direction and a leader like the jailed Tymoshenko.
Seeking an heir, some eyes have fallen on the mighty frame
of Vitaly Klitschko, a heavyweight boxing world champion whose
knockout-to-fight ratio is bettered only by Rocky Marciano.
The 2-metre-tall (6'7") Klitschko formed the Udar, or Punch,
party, and is one of a troika of opposition leaders trying to
re-run the Orange Revolution.
Though Klitschko is not short of a dollar, reports have it
that Firtash, hedging his bets, is in bed with Udar too,
something the party denies.
A spokesman for Firtash declined immediate comment.
"He has links to Udar. Maybe he sees a political opportunity
for them here," said Wilson. "Oligarchs would hedge their bets
in this kind of situation. The first to defect may have a
problem, would certainly be threatened with the destruction of
his business by Yanukovich.
"So it becomes this game where everybody is thinking about
what everyone else is thinking."
Akhmetov, Pinchuk, Kolomoisky and Firtash have been silent
since the crisis erupted. Lyovochkin's resignation as chief of
staff was rejected.
In the wake of last weekend's police crackdown, only
Akhmetov's System Capital Management (SKM) group issued a
statement, saying it was "categorically" against violence.
"Today, maximum effort is needed to find a mutually
acceptable solution, a win for all sides and every Ukrainian,"
the statement said.
When asked where their bosses stood on the merits of signing
trade pacts with either Russia or the EU, representatives for
Akhmetov told Reuters they would not comment on politics, those
for Firtash said his plans did not depend on the choice, while
Pinchuk's did not reply.
The stand-off emerging in Ukraine holds huge risks for the
oligarchs. A further deterioration in relations with the West,
and a government crackdown on the protesters occupying downtown
Kiev, may bring sanctions targeting the overseas assets of those
closest to Yanukovich, particularly Akhmetov.
"If Akhmetov doesn't stop Yanukovich, he will share
responsibility with him," said Serhiy Leshchenko, a blogger and
journalist at Ukrainska Pravda online newspaper.
For some, unrest may force them to pick a side.
"The most dangerous situation for them (the oligarchs) is
when everything starts to fall apart, where there emerges the
risk of a split in the country," said Fesenko.
"Business can't function normally in conditions of political
warfare."