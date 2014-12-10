LONDON Dec 10 Former Lithuanian finance minister Algirdas emeta is to become Ukraine's new anti-corruption tsar after winning the backing of the Kiev government and its Western lenders, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday.

emeta, who was until recently the European Union's Commissioner for Taxation and Customs Union, Audit and Anti-Fraud, will monitor business dealings and handle complaints about corruption that has long blighted the country.

His role will have no legal powers but is based on a deal struck in May by the government and international financing institutions providing Kiev aid including the IMF, EBRD and European Investment Bank.

