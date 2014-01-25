KIEV Jan 25 A Ukrainian opposition leader who
was offered the post of prime minister by embattled President
Viktor Yanukovich on Saturday said the opposition was ready to
lead the country.
"We are ready to take on this responsibility and take the
country into the European Union," Arseny Yatsenyuk told crowds
on Kiev's Independence Square after emerging from talks with
Yanukovich.
But he added that this would entail the freeing of former
prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko who was jailed in 2011.
Earlier on Saturday, Yanukovich, whose government is facing
violent street protests against his rule, offered Yatsenyuk the
post of head of government and proposed that another opposition
leader, Vitaly Klitschko, be made a deputy prime minister for
humanitarian issues.