KIEV Dec 11 Ukrainian protest leaders on
Wednesday said they would not hold talks with President Viktor
Yanukovich until their demands, including that he resign, were
met.
Oleh Tyahnibok called an invitation earlier on Wednesday by
Yanukovich to dialogue "a farce and a comedy."
He and fellow protest leader Arseny Yatsenyuk said they
would not hold talks with the president to end a political
crisis after more than two weeks of protests until their demands
had been met.
Opposition leaders are calling for Yanukovich and his
government to resign, for the release of what they say are
political prisoners and for riot police suspected of violence
against protesters to be punished.
