KIEV Feb 20 Ukrainian opposition deputies went
to parliament on Thursday to attend a possible emergency session
over how to end deadly violence between protesters and police in
central Kiev, a Reuters witness said.
Oleh Lyashko, an independent lawmaker, told journalists the
parliament was hoping to discuss replacing the current speaker
and securing the withdrawal of police units from the centre of
Ukraine's capital.
A months-long stand-off between police and protesters
demanding regime change erupted in fresh violence this week with
the death toll rising to at least 50.