MOSCOW Feb 13 At least one person died in Donetsk, Ukraine, when a plane carrying 36 people crash-landed on a flight from Odessa on Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.

Interfax quoted rescuers as saying one passenger died and the fate of two more was unclear, while another agency, RIA, said there were two fatalities. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Michael Roddy)