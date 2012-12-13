BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
KIEV Dec 13 Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved Mykola Azarov, President Viktor Yanukovich's long-time ally, as prime minister, after the ruling Party of the Regions and its allies mustered a comfortable majority in the chamber.
He was voted in for a second term in office by 252 votes from the 450-seat chamber. Azarov, 64, has served as prime minister since Yanukovich became president in February 2010.
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.