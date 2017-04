Protesters hold portraits of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich during a demonstration in support of EU integration at Independence Square in Kiev November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Files

KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich will return to work on Monday, four days after going on sick leave, according to a statement posted on the presidential website on Sunday.

"After undergoing required treatment, the president of Ukraine feels well and his health is satisfactory," the website quoted a senior state medical official, Oleksandr Orda, as saying. Yanukovich, who faces a serious crisis and widespread opposition protests, announced on Thursday that he was taking sick leave.

(Reporting By Jack Stubbs)