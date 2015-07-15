LONDON, July 15 Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko would veto any bills passed by the country's parliament that threatened to roll back Kiev's reform agenda, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

The International Monetary Fund warned Ukraine on Sunday not to backtrack on reform plans, saying a package of seven bills, if adopted, would "significantly" hurt efforts to shore up Kiev's finances.

Another proposed bill, on converting foreign exchange loans to hryvnia, would hurt Ukraine's banks, the IMF has warned.

Asked at an event at think-tank Chatham House what would happen if Ukraine's parliament passed laws that risked interfering with its IMF programme, Yatseniuk said reform plans would not be halted.

"Yes, it is true that some political forces want to roll back on the reform agenda but we are united with the president," Yatseniuk said.

"Even in case if any populistic bill will be on the floor and the government will pass this bill, the president will definitely veto it. No chances to stop reforms." (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker; editing by Andrew Roche)