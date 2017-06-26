KIEV, June 26 The chief executive of Ukraine's
largest lender, PrivatBank, who was appointed after its
nationalisation in December, plans to step down in the near
future, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
CEO Oleksandr Shlapak "soon plans to complete his
anti-crisis tenure," the bank said in a statement that praised
Shlapak's role in stabilising the lender after it was placed
under state control.
The bank's board will decide whether to accept his
resignation at a meeting at the end of July, it said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by Jason Neely)