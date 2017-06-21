By Pavel Polityuk
| KIEV, June 21
KIEV, June 21 Ukraine's largest lender
PrivatBank, which was nationalised last December, needs a
further capital injection of nearly 38.5 billion hryvnias ($1.5
billion) to stay afloat, according to two sources familiar with
the bank's financial position.
PrivatBank was taken under state control with the backing of
Ukraine's top creditor, the International Monetary Fund, after
risky lending practices left it with a capital shortfall of more
than $5.5 billion.
The nationalisation has so far cost taxpayers $4.3 billion,
but an Ernst and Young audit of the lender's 2016 annual report
shows that, as forecast by the central bank, additional funds
are needed to meet capital adequacy requirements, the sources
said.
This recapitalisation will be carried out in two steps:
22.5 billion hyrvnias will be injected soon after the audit is
officially published and 16 billion hryvnias at a later stage,
the source said.
This will be a further burden on Ukraine's already strained
public finances and will mean more has been spent on
recapitalising PrivatBank since December than the annual defence
budget amid a long-running conflict with Russia-backed rebels.
The government will have to officially approve any
additional capitalisation.
The finance ministry, which is responsible for managing
PrivatBank, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier this year the central bank said almost all
PrivatBank's corporate loans had gone to insider companies and
former shareholders, who include powerful tycoon Ihor
Kolomoisky, Ukraine's fifth richest man.
Kolomoisky has rejected the central bank's assessment of the
health of PrivatBank's loan portfolio and accused the regulator
of unfairly targeting the bank.
Reducing PrivatBank's lending to shareholders was one of the
tasks mandated by the IMF under a $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms
bailout programme.
PrivatBank failed to meet the deadline and its
nationalisation became the culmination of a broader banking
sector cleanup, which closed dozens of lenders that were seen as
little more than personal piggy banks for their owners.
Kolomoisky's control of strategic industries, including
energy and media holdings, has put him at the centre of ongoing
power battles among the political elite since street protests
ousted Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich and the pro-Russian
rebellion erupted in the east.
($1 = 26.0150 hryvnias)
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Pritha Sarkar)