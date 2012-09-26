KIEV, Sept 26 The Ukrainian government has
drafted a law that paves the way for the privatisation of
hundreds of state-owned companies previously considered
strategic, Kommersant-Ukraine newspaper reported on Wednesday
citing a leaked draft document.
Ukrainian Economy Minister Petro Poroshenko said this week
the government planned to remove about 1,200 enterprises from
the list of strategic assets that cannot be privatised,
Ukrainian media reported, but did not name any.
According to Kommersant, the draft law lifts the ban on
privatising numerous coal mines, oil and gas pipelines, grain
silos and other industrial assets.
The sell-off could provide extra budget revenues for the
cash-strapped former Soviet republic and also harks back to
1990s moves that freed up business and drove development of the
European Union's eastern member states.
"Should the new list pass through the Rada (parliament), it
might pave the way for a new round of massive privatisation in
Ukraine," VTB Capital said in a note on Wednesday.
"Carrying out the process in a transparent and competitive
way would provide a significant boost to the state budget in the
coming years, and to the overall financial position."
But, since President Viktor Yanukovich's election in early
2010, many privatisation auctions have been won by his
campaign's main financial backers, industrialists Rinat Akhmetov
and Dmytro Firtash.
Companies close to Akhmetov, in particular, have purchased
stakes in a number of electric power companies while Firtash's
group has won most auctions for regional gas distribution
companies.
"...Examples of privatisation in Ukraine suggest that such
(transparent and competitive) conditions are not always met in a
way that maximises the benefits for the state," VTB Capital
said.
"While no detailed list of the enterprises which have been
cleared was provided, the companies mentioned might generate
varying degrees of demand from both local and international
(mostly Russian) business groups."
Kommersant said parliament, which is dominated by
Yanukovich's Party of the Regions and its allies, could approve
the law before the October 28 election.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Patrick Graham)