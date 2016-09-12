By Natalia Zinets
| KIEV, Sept 12
KIEV, Sept 12 The head of Ukraine's State
Property Fund said on Monday he will recommend more than halving
the reserve price for the flagship privatisation of the Odessa
Portside Plant (OPP) to below $200 million.
The auction of the state-run fertiliser group is the first
major privatisation since a 2014 uprising brought in a
pro-Western leadership in Ukraine.
It is seen by the country's allies as a test of its ability
to attract vital foreign investment and improve transparency in
line with a $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms programme from the
International Monetary Fund.
A previous attempt to sell the plant in July attracted no
bidders and the State Property Fund announced it might lower the
reserve price, which was originally set at $521 million, without
specifying by how much.
The IMF and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development had written to the government in May, saying the
high price for the Odessa plant would deter credible investors
and would harm Ukraine's image.
Ihor Bilous, the head of the State Property Fund, said it
would be difficult to attract investors if the reserve price
went above $200 million.
He said he hopes that if the government approves a viable
price based on the State Property Fund's recommendations, a new
auction date could be announced later in September.
Ukraine's finance minister last week said the failure to
privatise OPP had sent a bad signal, but added he was confident
the process would succeed at the next attempt.
"I want to put the price at lower than $200 million. I think
this needs to be done, although it's hard to accept
politically," Bilous told Reuters.
"I don't know if everyone is ready for such a hard decision,
but the market is the market," he said.
Bilous said the Fund had sought advice from UBS on
the current value of the plant, which the bank put at between
$50-180 million.
"There are investors who are willing to come and buy. I
think the signal that investors are willing to invest in Ukraine
today is significantly more important than the starting price,"
he said.
Ukraine's State Property Fund oversees the privatisation of
state assets. Its recommendation needs to be approved by a
privatisation commission, on which Bilous also sits, and then
the government.
Bilous said Ukraine could launch the privatisation of six
regional energy distributors if parliament made changes to the
legal framework regarding Ukraine's energy market.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)