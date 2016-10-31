KIEV Oct 31 Ukraine will put its state-owned fertiliser plant in Odessa back up for auction on Dec. 14 at a starting price of 5.16 billion hryvnia ($203 million), the State Property Fund said on Monday.

The auction of the Black Sea plant is the first big privatisation since a 2014 uprising brought in a pro-Western leadership in Ukraine and could be a test of the government's promise to implement economic reforms and tackle corruption.

A previous attempt to sell the plant in July -- with a starting price that was more than twice as high -- attracted no bidders.

The International Monetary Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development had written to the government in May, warning that the high price would deter credible investors. ($1 = 25.4700 hryvnias) (Reporting Natalia Zinets and Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by David Goodman)