By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, June 19
NEW YORK, June 19 Ukraine, struggling to reform
a shattered economy while restructuring private sector debt and
dealing with separatist rebels in its east, expects its first
state-owned property sale in the fourth quarter, the economy
minister said on Friday.
Aivaras Abromavicius, a former investment banker from
Lithuania drafted in December into the cabinet of President
Petro Poroshenko, said the list of 350 companies up for sale
will be topped by fertilizer business Odessa Port Plant and
power generator Tsentrenergo.
"The fertilizer plant will be the largest single-ticket
item. The State Property Fund had recently, at the cabinet of
ministers meeting, mentioned a number which is $500 million for
that company alone," Abromavicius told Reuters on the sidelines
of Concorde Capital's Ukrainian Investment Day conference.
Ukraine's government is trying to raise funds to shore up a
near-bankrupt economy reliant on international aid.
The country, which ousted pro-Russian president Viktor
Yanukovich last year, has to come up with $15 billion of savings
over the next four years by restructuring sovereign and
quasi-sovereign debt as part of an IMF-led $40 billion economic
rescue package.
Ukraine is negotiating with foreign bondholders to
restructure $23 billion of debt, but talks have soured over a
disagreement on the necessity of a writedown on the principal of
the bonds.
More than 6,200 people have been killed since fighting broke
out in April 2014 when pro-Russian rebels opposed to
Poroshenko's pro-Western government declared independence from
Kiev.
Abromavicius, who has lived and worked in Ukraine for the
last seven years and is married to a Ukrainian woman, said the
government must move faster on the sales, budgeted to bring in
17 billion Ukrainian hryvnia ($790 million) this year alone.
"As we know, both Europeans and Ukrainians are soon on their
summer recess, so things are not going to happen before
September. In September I guess it will be some sort of a
roadshow in preparation and then starting in October which is
already fourth quarter, things will start to happen," he said.
Interest in the companies is coming from both domestic and
foreign investors, Abromavicius said, adding that Ukraine would
also make it a priority to sell minority and majority stakes in
electricity distribution companies.
"Gaz de France is interested in Tsentrenergo," as are a
number of other companies, he said. He declined to speculate on
its specific value. At present it might be worth hundreds of
millions of dollars, he said.
"It is an asset that in a perfect situation would be worth
considerably more than it would be worth right now," he said.
A large number of firms on the state's list for sale are
loss-making enterprises with negative equity values, including
select coal mines, Abromavicius said.
"So you will have, rather, a debate here whether we should
give away these companies for one hyrvnia? There will be very
tough decisions," he said.
The government will take its reform program on an
international tour next month in an effort to drum up support,
with Washington on July 13th the first stop.
($1=21.5 hryvnia)
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by David Gregorio)