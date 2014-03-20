KIEV, March 20 Ukraine's prosecutor general said
on Thursday it had issued a warrant to find and detain Serhiy
Kurchenko, the chairman of energy firm Vetek, on suspicion of
stealing state property.
Prosecutors said the business activities of
multi-millionaire Kurchenko, whose industrial empire grew
rapidly under ousted president Viktor Yanukovich, had caused
more than 1 billion hryvnias ($100 million) damage to national
interests.
"The general prosecutor of Ukraine has declared Serhiy
Kurchenko a suspect in the theft of state property of state firm
Ukrgasdobycha together with other persons," the prosecutor
general said in a statement, referring to another energy firm.
It said investigators were trying to determine Kurchenko's
whereabouts.
Kurchenko was placed on a European Union sanctions list
earlier this month, but he said that the move was a result of a
"misunderstanding".
Local media have reported that Kurchenko left Ukraine in
February for an unknown destination.
Since Yanukovich fled Ukraine, Russian forces have occupied
its Crimea region and President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty
making the region part of Russia after a weekend referendum.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Ron Popeski and Sonya
Hepinstall)