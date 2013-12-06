* Yanukovich, Putin discuss "strategic partnership"
* Protesters occupying mayor's office defy police
* Jailed opposition leader Tymoshenko ends hunger strike
* Klitschko warns authorities against crackdown
By Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Dec 6 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich met Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday to lay the
grounds for a new "strategic partnership" to shore up Ukraine's
creaking economy in defiance of protesters back home enraged by
his U-turn away from Europe.
The leaders met in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in Russia,
after Yanukovich flew in for an unannounced stop on his way back
from China to map out a new agreement on trade and economic
cooperation, a statement on Yanukovich's official website said.
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told journalists Yanukovich
would visit Moscow at some point in the future and sign a large
number of documents. "We are talking about a major agreement
here," Azarov said though he gave no precise details of the
outline deal.
Yanukovich faces turmoil in Kiev, where protesters are
massed on Independence Square and others occupy City Hall,
furious at Yanukovich for walking away last month from a
landmark pact on trade and integration with the European Union.
Police have threatened to crack down harshly to enforce a court
order that they disperse.
Ukraine needs help to meet $17 billion in debt repayments
and Russian gas bills next year.
Analysts say Yanukovich's government appears to have struck
a bargain with Putin, including for supplies of cheaper Russian
gas and possibly credits, in exchange for backing away from the
EU deal which would have heralded a historic shift westwards.
But the Sochi talks will lend ammunition to the Ukrainian
opposition, which accuses Yanukovich of betraying the national
interest by turning the clock back and forging closer economic
ties with Ukraine's old Soviet master.
The stand-off is taking a toll on the fragile economy. The
central bank has twice been forced to support the hryvnia
currency this week and the cost of insuring Ukraine's debt
against default has risen further.
Ukraine's dwindling currency reserves have particularly
sparked alarm among investors. Intervention to support the
hryvnia, repayments to the IMF and on treasury bills pushed
these reserves further down by nine percent in November to $18.8
billion, the central bank said on Friday - less than that needed
to cover two and a half months of imports.
Former economy minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, one of the
opposition leaders, warned of even bigger protests if Yanukovich
signed any agreement with Putin on the Russian-led customs union
which Moscow wants Ukraine to join.
"If Yanukovich tries to sign anything with Russia about the
customs union it will lead to a bigger wave of protests,"
Yatsenyuk told journalists.
In Kiev, several hundred demonstrators manned a protest camp
on Independence Square as the opposition pressed for the
resignation of the government, the release of jailed former
prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and the prosecution of the
interior minister for being behind an earlier crackdown on
protesters.
Tymoshenko's daughter, Yevgenia, told reporters her mother
had ended a 12-day hunger strike, launched in solidarity with
the protesters, at the behest "of the square".
Opposition leaders, also including world heavweight boxing
champion-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko, urged people to
turn out for another rally in central Kiev on Sunday.
DEFAULT RISK
A separate, smaller, group of protesters milled around in
the corridors and staircases of City Hall on Friday despite the
strongly worded threat from police to eject them.
"We have an evacuation plan," said a 30-year-old trader, who
was part of the protesters' security staff and gave his name
only as Igor. "If they come at us, we will be able to hold them
long enough to be able to get the women, children and the
weakest men out of the building," he said.
"We won't let them take the building back. We will resist to
the end. We are not hindering anyone. The employees here are
working normally," added a 22-year-old Kiev student, also called
Igor.
Klitschko, who seems to be emerging as an agreed opposition
candidate to take on Yanukovich in an election in 2015, warned
authorities that any attempt to clear the large crowds from
Independence Square would lead to a country-wide revolt.
"If the authorities try to disperse people from the
(Independence) Square, then you will see rising up not 100,000
or 500,000 Ukrainians but the whole country," he declared in a
statement on his party's web site.
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, angered at Kiev's
Nov. 21 decision to abandon the deal with the EU, poured on to
the streets last Sunday after many people - a lot of them young
students - were hurt in police action.
Though the government later apologised, Azarov returned to
the attack on Thursday, labelling those holding public buildings
like the mayor's office "nazis, extremists and criminals."
He has rejected calls for his dismissal and an opposition
call for early elections. His first deputy, Serhiy Arbuzov, who
appeared to say on Thursday he supported snap elections, denied
this on Friday, saying his words had been "twisted".
The Ukrainian state and companies will struggle to repay the
$7 billion of debt maturing next year, while doubts are growing
as to how long the central bank's meagre reserves can stave off
a currency collapse.
"We think that default risk is being seriously
under-estimated," Timothy Ash, the head of emerging markets
strategy at Standard Bank, said in a note to clients.
The International Monetary Fund has suspended negotiations
with Ukraine for a new bail-out programme, leaving the
government to hunt for economic relief elsewhere.
The crisis has exposed a gulf between Ukrainians, many from
the West of the country, who hope to move rapidly into the
European mainstream, and those mainly from the East who look to
Moscow as a guarantor of stability.
In the city of Kharkiv, a court hearing in a new prosecution
against Tymoshenko - whom many demonstrators regard as their
leader - was put off again because of her non-attendance due to
back trouble.
The EU considers Tymoshenko, the peasant-braided politician
who co-led the "Orange Revolution" protests of 2004-5, a
political prisoner and campaigned in vain for her release before
Kiev broke off negotiations.