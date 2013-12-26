* Opposition journalist badly beaten
* Reporter documented opulence of political elite
* Ukraine gripped by protests since pivot away from Europe
By Jack Stubbs
KIEV, Dec 26 Protesters demanded Ukraine's
interior minister resign on Thursday after an opposition
journalist known for documenting the extravagance of the
country's political elite was chased down in her car and
savagely beaten in a midnight attack.
Clutching pictures of Tetyana Chornovil's badly bruised
face, hundreds marched on the Interior Ministry in the capital,
Kiev.
The attack on the 34-year-old restored passion to protests
which have been losing steam more than a month after the
government spurned a pact on closer ties with the European
Union, turning instead to former Soviet master Moscow.
Pro-EU demonstrators have been occupying central Kiev but
their numbers have been falling since Russia offered Ukraine a
$15 billion bailout this month.
Interior Minister Vitaly Zakharchenko had already become a
target of opposition anger following a violent crackdown on
protesters by police late last month that helped swell the
demonstrations.
The attack on Chornovil, shortly after midnight on
Wednesday, came hours after she posted pictures online of what
she said was Zakharchenko's home, part of a campaign to expose
the opulence of the political elite under President Viktor
Yanukovich.
"Our police no longer protect their people, but fight them
instead, hurt and oppress them," said protester Valentina
Gorilova, a 47-year-old housewife.
Some protesters, their hands chained, kneeled before a row
of police in mock supplication.
With Ukraine winding down for the Orthodox Christian holiday
season, the opposition movement has shown signs of waning. A
hard core of hundreds continue to camp out around braziers on
Kiev's Independence Square, swelled by weekly mass rallies of
around 100,000 or more.
BILLIONS IN RUSSIAN AID
Chornovil, who has played an active role in the protests,
shot to prominence last year when she infiltrated the grounds of
Yanukovich's opulent residence in a park near the Dnieper River.
She has since posted photographs online of the homes of
other senior officials. Zakharchenko was her target on Tuesday.
"Here lives the executioner," the journalist wrote in her blog,
above pictures of a handsome country property.
Hours later, Chornovil was chased on a road outside the
capital, a dashboard camera capturing how a black Porsche
Cayenne veered and rammed into her car before at least two men
jumped out. Photographs and video released later showed a beaten
and bloodied Chornovil on a hospital bed. Her lips were swollen
and split, one eye blackened and closed by bruising.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) and the United States embassy in Kiev condemned the
attack.
The embassy noted "a strikingly similar series of events
over the last few weeks, targeting individuals, property, and
political activity, apparently aimed at intimidating or
punishing those linked to the ... protests."
"We condemn the attack and call for an immediate
investigation, which unlike previous such incidents must result
in those responsible being held fully accountable under the
law," it said in a statement.
Media reports said another opposition activist was stabbed
in the eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.
Yanukovich on Wednesday called on police to find those
responsible for the attack on Chornovil. Two men were later
detained and police said they had identified a third.
The president's pivot away from Europe last month has thrown
the country of 46 million people into turmoil, exposing a deep
rift among Ukrainians over whether their future lies with the EU
or Russia.
Rejecting the EU trade deal, Yanukovich turned instead to
Russia for an aid package worth $15 billion to help ease a
worsening financial crisis. It received a first $3 billion
tranche this week.
On Thursday, ratings agency Standard and Poor's revised the
outlook on Ukraine's long-term sovereign 'B-' rating to stable
from negative, saying the bailout would cover the country's
financing needs over the next year.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Peter Graff)