NEW YORK Dec 5 Moody's Investors Service said
on Wednesday it has downgraded Ukraine's government bond rating
by one notch to B3 from B2, and that the outlook remains
negative.
Moody's said it made the decision to downgrade the rating
due to a downward revision of its assessment of Ukraine's
institutional strength, a shortage of external liquidity which
has increased the risk of a currency and wider financial and
economic crisis, and due to Ukraine's comparatively weak
economic outlook.
Moody's said it also downgraded the rating of the Ukrainian
State Enterprise "Financing of Infrastructural Projects" to B3
from B2, as the enterprise's debt is fully guaranteed by the
government of Ukraine.