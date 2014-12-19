Dec 19 Standard & Poor's cut Ukraine's credit
rating to "CCC-" with a negative outlook from "CCC", citing
concerns over a delay in the release of the next tranche of
bailout to the country and over its falling currency reserves.
The International Monetary Fund said it had productive talks
with Ukraine officials this week, but the two parties failed to
reach an agreement that would pave the way for Kiev to receive
its next bailout tranche next month.
Ukraine could default on its debt obligations if the
situation does not change in the next few months, S&P said on
Friday. (bit.ly/1wtvXlH)
Ukraine reached a bailout deal with IMF in April. The
country has so far received a total of $4.6 billion in two
tranches under the deal.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)