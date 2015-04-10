BRIEF-Enel kicks off work on Thunder Ranch wind farm in U.S.
* Starts building 298 megawatt wind farm in the United States
April 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Ukraine to 'CC' from 'CCC-', saying it expected a default on the country's foreign currency debt a virtual certainty.
The ratings services said on Friday it expected to classify restructuring of Ukraine's foreign currency debt as tantamount to default. (bit.ly/1Jw6wUH)
The Ukrainian government intends to conclude debt restructuring talks with external commercial creditors by the end of May. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Starts building 298 megawatt wind farm in the United States
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)