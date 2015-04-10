April 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Ukraine to 'CC' from 'CCC-', saying it expected a default on the country's foreign currency debt a virtual certainty.

The ratings services said on Friday it expected to classify restructuring of Ukraine's foreign currency debt as tantamount to default. (bit.ly/1Jw6wUH)

The Ukrainian government intends to conclude debt restructuring talks with external commercial creditors by the end of May. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)