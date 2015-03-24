MOVES-Goldman picks Lemkau, Nachmann to run investment bank
NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has named Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann as co-heads of investment banking alongside John Waldron, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
March 24 Moody's Investors Service downgraded Ukraine's long-term issuer and government debt ratings to 'Ca' from 'Caa3', citing the government's plan to restructure majority of its outstanding Eurobonds and other public-sector external debt.
Private creditors will incur substantial economic losses as a result of the restructuring, Moody's said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1NcsbkY)
Moody's outlook on the country is negative, reflecting the ratings agency's expectation that Ukraine's government and external debt levels will remain very high despite debt restructuring and plans to introduce reforms. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has named Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann as co-heads of investment banking alongside John Waldron, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
* ESTIMATED (UNAUDITED) NET ASSET VALUE OF A BREDERODE SHARE AT END OF APRIL, 2017 WAS AROUND EUR 60 VERSUS EUR 58.2 AT THE END OF LAST YEAR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)