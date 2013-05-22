* Journalists protesting over attacks on media at rallies
* Relations with media have deteriorated under Yanukovich
KIEV May 22 Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov ordered a dozen local reporters to be barred from
covering government meetings after they staged a silent protest
on Wednesday over physical attacks on journalists at a rally.
"What kind of show is this?" Azarov said when reporters who
were attending a cabinet meeting stepped in front of television
cameras, turning their backs on Azarov and his colleagues.
Signs pinned to their backs read: "Today it's a female
journalist (beaten up), tomorrow - your wife, sister, daughter.
Do something!"
The reporters were members of a journalists' pool that is
allowed to attend weekly meetings at government headquarters.
Azarov said they should be kicked out of it.
"Write down their names and revoke their accreditation," he
said to his aides. "We respect journalists' work but please do
not turn government meetings into a circus."
The reporters were protesting over attacks on two local
journalists that took place when supporters and opponents of
President Viktor Yanukovich clashed briefly during rallies in
Kiev on Saturday.
The journalists attacked say they were beaten by
Yanukovich's supporters. Police are investigating the
allegations but opposition politicians have questioned their
willingness to do it thoroughly.
Protests by reporters have become frequent under Yanukovich,
who came to power in 2010 and quickly consolidated power by
installing his allies in key positions and reverting
constitutional changes that had strengthened parliament.
Last March several reporters wore paper masks of Yanukovich
when they attended his news conference. And last year a dozen
journalists stood up and raised anti-censorship banners when
Yanukovich hailed Ukraine's march to media freedom at the World
Newspaper Congress in Kiev.
Some journalists say the government is cracking down on
media freedom and the media, most of them controlled by
influential businessmen, are censoring themselves so that their
owners maintain good standing with the authorities.
Azarov's spokesman Vitaly Lukyanenko said the government's
press department would review Wednesday's incident and decide
whether to strip the reporters of accreditation.
"How is the prime minister to blame (for the beating of
reporters)? Why was he subjected to this slap in the face?" he
said.
