KIEV Feb 7 Ukraine's foreign currency reserves
fell to $17.805 billion as of Jan 31 - their lowest level since
2006 - compared with $20.416 billion at the end of December, the
central bank said on Friday.
The bank, in a statement, attributed the drop to total debt
repayments of $1.1 billion, including $650 million to the
International Monetary Fund, as well as central bank
interventions totalling $1.7 billion on the interbank market.
The central bank in the past 10 days has intervened
regularly to help the national currency, the hryvnia, which has
lost about 4 percent since the beginning of the year due to the
political crisis gripping the country.