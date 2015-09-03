* Debt write off, extensions far less than expected
* But generosity to bondholders raises worries
* Some people see parallels with Greece
* Athens seeking yet more relief despite 2012 deal
LONDON, Sept 3 Bondholders cheering Ukraine's
debt swap face the risk that Kiev will return to the bargaining
table within a few years, following the path Greece trod after
its 2012 restructuring.
Ukraine's sovereign bonds have rallied 40 percent to trade
up to 75 cents per dollar of face value following the Aug. 27
agreement which wrote off a fifth of the $18 billion principal
and lengthened maturities by four years.
Both the writeoff and the repayment extensions were far less
than predicted, a pleasant surprise for fund managers who had
prepared for bigger losses on their Ukraine bond holdings.
The deal, which aims to cut Ukraine's debt to 71 percent of
annual economic output (GDP) by 2020 from an estimated 100
percent now, was further sweetened by higher interest rates to
be paid on the bonds and the promise of additional payouts after
2020, if economic growth hits certain targets..
But given the dire state of Ukraine's economy and its
conflict with pro-Russian rebels in the east, this generosity is
making some people uneasy. They see some parallels with Greece,
which now wants yet more debt relief, while another defaulter,
Argentina, is fighting court battles with a minority of
bondholders who refused to accept a restructuring deal.
"This may not be the last chapter in the Ukraine debt saga.
As Greece or Argentina show, sometimes restructurings don't work
out," said Peter Marber, head of emerging debt at Loomis Sayles
who has participated in more than 25 sovereign restructurings.
A more aggressive write down or "haircut" would have
significantly improved Ukraine's debt profile, reckons Marber,
who does not own the bonds and believes their prices do not
reflect the risks.
"The modest 20 percent haircut leaves the lingering spectre
of a return to the negotiating table," he said. "If Ukraine had
received a 50 percent haircut, there might be a better
investment case to buy."
Ukraine's restructuring is modest compared with the 172
billion euros ($191 billion) that Greece defaulted on in 2012.
Proportionately, its debt is also nowhere near as dire as
Greece's, which is equivalent to about 160 percent of GDP.
And unlike Greece, Kiev has made economic reform a priority.
Greece's creditors swallowed a 54 percent haircut on 206
billion euros' worth of debt. They also accepted bond maturities
being stretched out 10-20 years and interest rate cuts as well.
Yet three years later, Athens says its economy can never
recover without more debt relief, having just clinched a third
bailout worth 86 billion euros.
Its problems partly stemmed from the fact that debt owed to
official creditors - European institutions and the International
Monetary Fund - was untouched in 2012, says Jakob Christensen,
an Exotix strategist.
That's so in Ukraine too. Only foreign currency bonds worth
$23 billion, including the debt of state-owned enterprises, are
affected out of total public sector debt estimated by the IMF in
March at $71 billion. Multilateral and bilateral lenders such as
the IMF were spared, as were holders of local currency debt
.
"The job wasn't done fully in Greece but that was to do with
the official sector. In Ukraine, the job has not been done fully
in the private or the official sector, so both may be on the
hook (for restructuring) down the road," Christensen said.
But unlike Greece, which owes money to European bailout
funds, Ukraine's main official creditors are the IMF and World
Bank which rarely forgive debt. So if Ukraine returns for
another bite, private creditors may be at risk again.
Ukraine officials and creditor committee members were not
available for comment. But a source familiar with the talks said
the deal was based on IMF parameters. "While it is impossible to
predict Ukraine's economic future, no one sets a deal up to
fail," the person said.
"WIN-WIN"
Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko has defended the
deal as "win-win" and it may yet turn out to be so.
Kiev-based analysts such as Alexander Valchyshen at
Investment Capital Ukraine saw the deal as positive, even if it
fell below expectations, arguing it was now up to the government
to achieve the targets.
The generous deal will undoubtedly smooth Kiev's return to
bond markets and allows the IMF to continue its loan programme.
One alternative, a debt default or moratorium, would have
sent bonds plunging, risking luring in distressed debt funds
that can pursue a country for decades in international courts,
as Argentina has witnessed.
"If I were the authorities, I'd rather have some agreement
now with the risk of another restructuring in few years rather
than fight for additional debt relief at the risk of not
achieving an agreement and declaring a moratorium," said Claudia
Calich, a fund manager at M&G Investments.
Ukraine's negotiators may have been constrained by the IMF's
debt sustainability analysis (DSA).
That targeted a debt ratio of 71 percent of GDP by 2020,
which the IMF deemed attainable by prolonging bond maturities
but without a principal haircut, notes Gabriel Sterne, head of
global macro at Oxford Economics.
Sterne has been among those predicting a high likelihood of
Ukraine coming back for more debt relief. "The DSA talks about
flow relief, not stock relief. If that's the DSA you are working
with, how do you demand a big haircut unless you argue the DSA
is a flawed metric?" he said.
$1 = 0.9002 euros)
