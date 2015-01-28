LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Ukraine has hired Lazard to advise on talks with bondholders about a possible restructuring of its debt, sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

The country's finance minister Natalia Yaresko confirmed that Ukraine was seeking to speak to creditors about options around its estimated US$70bn of sovereign debt last week.

This came as a "surprise" to many sovereign debt restructuring specialists, one of the sources said. "It seems as if the decision was forced upon Ukraine," the source said.

Before Yaresko's comments, the International Monetary Fund and other Western governments were expected to provide sufficient money to enable Ukraine to meet an estimated US$15bn of liabilities due this year.

Lazard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An IMF mission is currently in Kiev reviewing its current programme. The US and European Union have also pledged further funds to the country. This indicated that the IMF could be "quite accommodative" towards Ukraine, the source said.

The IMF could also provide a "three or four year extended fund facility", another source said, adding that it would also look to extend the maturities of other debts.

A major stumbling block will be negotiations with Russia, which is owed US$3bn via a eurobond due this December as well as significant other debts, mainly related to gas supplies.

