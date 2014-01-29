MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Wednesday that Moscow will take changes in the
Ukrainian government into consideration when determining the
schedule and details of a $15 billion financial aid package to
Kiev, the Interfax news agency reported.
"Our commitment to fulfilling these obligations has been
confirmed. As for the schedule and parameters, this is an issue
that requires further discussion with our Ukrainian colleagues
and consideration of the restructuring of the government,"
Ulyukayev was quoted as saying.