* Azarov says trade deal with EU will not hurt Russian
market
* Kremlin aide makes new threats of retaliation
* Ukraine plans to sign agreements with EU in November
By Pavel Polityuk
YALTA, Ukraine, Sept 21 Ukraine's prime minister
sought on Saturday to calm Russian fears over Kiev's plans to
sign a free trade pact with the European Union, but a Kremlin
official repeated threats of retaliatory action.
Officials from Ukraine and its old Soviet master Russia
clashed at an international gathering in the Black Sea resort of
Yalta over Kiev's plans to sign landmark agreements in November
with the European Union on political association and free trade.
Moody's Investor Service cut Ukraine's sovereign credit
rating on Friday, partly on concern over relations with Russia.
Russia says it fears its market could be flooded by
competitive EU goods entering Ukraine free of import duties and
being re-exported across the long border with Russia.
But Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, in a speech to the
conference, dismissed the threat of illegal transit of EU goods
into Russia as a "hypothetical" one that would not happen in
practice.
"We are convinced that the signing (of the agreements with
the EU) does not hold any risks (for Russia)," he said, adding
that he would give personal assurances of this to Russia and its
trade allies in the Moscow-led Customs Union.
He also expressed frustration at Russia's refusal to cut the
price of the gas it sells to Ukraine and said Kiev may have to
reduce further the volume of its gas imports.
Ukraine's pro-Europe drive has already drawn threats of
counter-measures from Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well
as pressure on Kiev to join the Customs Union.
Speaking after Azarov on Saturday, Sergei Glazyev, an aide
to Putin, returned to the attack, saying that Russia might be
obliged to impose duties on any goods arriving from Ukrainian
territory, at a huge financial cost to Ukraine.
Saying 40 percent of Ukrainians had doubts over the
agreements with the EU, Glazyev, who has made hawkish comments
before about Ukraine's pro-Europe policy, urged the Kiev
government to ballot its people.
"Let us ... ask the Ukrainian people what choice they
prefer," he said.
TYMOSHENKO RELEASE
Azarov had sharp words for Russia over its refusal to cut
the price of its gas, which hangs heavy on Ukraine's
cash-strapped economy.
Ukraine pays what it sees as an exorbitant $400 per thousand
cubic metres under a 2009 contract, which Russia has refused to
redraw.
In a bid to break away from reliance on Russia, Ukraine
hopes to find alternative energy sources through shale gas
exploration and imports from other sources.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday reiterated
that Kiev was committed to signing the agreements with the EU at
a Nov. 28 summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, marking a pivotal shift
away from Russia.
But he refused to say whether he would free his jailed
political rival, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who the
EU says is a victim of 'selective justice'.
Tymoshenko was sentenced to seven years in jail in 2011 for
abuse of office after a trial that she says was a vendetta by
Yanukovich.
Former Polish president Aleksander Kwasniewski, who is
involved in mediation missions on behalf of the EU to get
Tymoshenko released, urged Yanukovich to free her for medical
treatment in Germany.
"She is ill. She needs surgery. She needs therapy and
rehabilitation," he said at the conference. Freeing Tymoshenko
now would mean "an absolutely open door" for the association
agreement, he said.
Moody's cut Ukraine's sovereign debt rating by one notch to
Caa1 from B3, citing concerns over foreign currency reserves,
new debt issuance and potentially worsening ties with Russia.
Moody's said it welcomed the forthcoming EU trade pact as
positive overall for Ukraine in the medium term, but added: "The
short-term credit negative impact of a negative reaction by
Russia outweighs these benefits."