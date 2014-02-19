MOSCOW Feb 19 The Kremlin deflected questions
on Wednesday about when Russia would release the second
instalment of a $15-billion bailout package for Ukraine, saying
ending the violent upheaval was the main priority.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday that
Moscow would buy $2 billion of Ukrainian eurobonds this week and
a Ukrainian government source had said Kiev expected the money
to arrive on Wednesday.
But, asked about the second instalment, President Vladimir
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters he could not
comment and went on instead to underline that the most important
thing was ending the violence.
"One thing is clear: In a situation in which extremists
elements are (causing) what is happening in Ukraine, resolving
the situation is the priority," Peskov said.
The Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to
questions on Wednesday about when the money would be released.
Putin promised to lend cash-strapped Ukraine $15 billion and
reduce gas prices in a bailout package seen as a reward for
Kiev's November decision to scrap plans for political and trade
deals with the European Union and improve ties with Russia.
Siluanov's statement that the second instalment would come
this week was viewed as a sign Moscow was satisfied that
President Viktor Yanukovich had a plan to curb the protest
movement that erupted after his about-turn away from Europe.