LONDON Dec 7 Ukraine has had no contact of any kind with Russia over a $3 billion bond held by Moscow and due for repayment on Dec. 20, Ukraine's deputy finance minister said on Monday.

Russia refused to allow the bond to be included in Ukraine's recent debt restructuring, arguing that it was made as an "official sector" bilateral loan rather than being a standard bond.

"We have had no official approach from the Russian Federation," Artem Shevalev, told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference. "There has not been a direct contact in any way." Asked whether there were any plans to talk with Moscow before the bond's Dec. 20 deadline, he added: "Not that I know of." (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)