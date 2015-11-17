* Russia offers to reschedule Ukraine's debt over three
years
* Plan would leave Russia better off than other bondholders
* Proposal may be aimed at improving Russia's relations with
West
By Sujata Rao and Darya Korsunskaya
LONDON, Nov 17 Ukraine's private creditors who
recently agreed to restructure the country's debt are unlikely
to allow Kiev to accept Russia's current proposal for repayment
of a $3 billion bond, a source said on Tuesday.
The obstacles already facing the surprise offer suggest that
the proposal, announced by President Vladimir Putin at the G20
summit on Monday, was made at short notice without much
technical preparation and may have been motivated by political
or public relations considerations.
Under the plan, Russia would accept an annual debt repayment
of $1 billion over three years if the West provided guarantees
.
Russia had been refusing to restructure the $3 billion
Eurobond on Ukraine's terms, saying the debt could not be
considered commercial, and had threatened to take Ukraine to
court if it failed to repay the bond in full next month.
Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak described
Moscow's new proposal as rational and "in no way" part of any
rapprochment or political deal with the West.
But a financial source in Moscow described the plan as
"poorly thought out". "Putin is demonstrating a step towards
compromise, but nobody got to the bottom of the technicalities,"
he said.
The offer should be seen as part of attempts by Putin to
mend relations with the West which have been severely strained
by the Ukraine conflict, the source added.
"First of all, Putin wants a softening of relations ...
including for the creation of a united front against Islamic
State," he said.
"On these terms (offered by Russia) a restructuring is
impossible, but further steps towards compromise are possible."
FUNDAMENTAL GAP
The biggest problem, he and other sources said, was that the
proposal would leave Russia better off than private bondholders
who have agreed to write off part of Ukraine's debt to them
under the restructuring deal.
It does nothing to bridge the fundamental gap between the
position of Russia, which insists it should be treated
differently, and Ukraine, which says it is obliged to treat all
its bondholders the same.
Private creditors agreed to a 20 percent "haircut" and a
four-year maturity extension to cut Ukraine's debt burden, under
a restructuring called for by the International Monetary Fund.
A source familiar with the creditors' thinking said the
terms being offered by Russia were very different from those
accepted by the swap participants.
"Absent a haircut, this would not appear to be comparable
(in net present value terms) to the terms agreed by private
creditors. Moreover, it would compromise the main IMF-dictated
parameters of the debt operation in terms of front-loaded
financing and liquidity provision," the source told Reuters.
"As such, for as long as it remains classified as commercial
(not official) debt, the private sector would be unlikely to
sign it off," the source added, requesting anonymity.
Russia argues the 2013 two-year bond should be classified as
"Paris Club" official debt while Ukraine says it should be
treated as commercial debt. The source said reclassification as
"official" debt would "change things".
"Then it's the IMF's issue - it effectively becomes Paris
Club debt," the person added.
A spokesman for Ukraine's creditor committee declined
comment.
But Andrew Wilkinson, a partner at Weil Gotshal and Manges,
the law firm which advised the ad hoc creditor committee, said
that the restructuring agreement didn't envisage any separate
treatment for official debt unless other bondholders consented.
"If Ukraine wants to settle with Russia on better terms
(than what others received) they will have to come back to the
bondholders for consent," he said.
"Under terms of the deal there is no carve-out for sovereign
debt or Paris Club debt."
The IMF said on Monday that it regarded the Russian offer as
a "positive step", but the details would have to be worked
between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine's finance ministry has said that it has yet to
receive any official offer from Russia, declining further
comment.
(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly, Natalia Zinets, Denis
Dyomkin and Alessandra Prentice, writing by Sujata Rao and Jason
Bush,; editing by Marc Jones and Richard Balmforth)