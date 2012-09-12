KIEV, Sept 12 Ukraine has introduced a recycling fee on cars imported from Russia, a decree published on Wednesday showed, escalating a conflict after Moscow took a similar step this month.

Trade disputes between Russia and the former Soviet republic include differences over natural gas as Kiev seeks to revise a 2009 deal on Russian supplies and a clash over dairy imports which erupted earlier this year.

Ukraine's government published a decree on its website introducing the fee, which starts at about $900 and goes up according to engine capacity.

Russia, traditionally protective of its car industry but forced to cut import duties after joining the World Trade Organisation, introduced similar fees this month to keep the price of imported cars effectively unchanged.

Ukraine and Russia have separate agreements on duty-free car trade and the new measure has made Ukrainian vehicles more expensive for Russians, adding $600 to $20,000 to the price per unit.

Russia, which bought $344 million worth of Ukrainian cars, buses and trucks last year, accounts for 90 percent of Ukrainian car exports and 40 percent of its total output.

Ukraine, in turn, bought Russian-produced vehicles worth a total of $453 million last year.

The two neighbours fought a "cheese war" this year when Russia banned imports of cheese made by a number of Ukrainian producers, accusing them of using cheap ingredients such as palm oil in place of milk fats.

Ukraine then responded by halting dairy imports from Belarus, Russia's ally and a member of a Moscow-led customs union which also includes Kazakhstan.

Russia has long urged Ukraine to join the same customs union, offering perks such as cheaper energy supplies and improved market access, but Kiev has so far refused to do so.

Analysts say the latest conflict is likely to be resolved soon, however.

"I think that Russia and Ukraine will soon sign a document eliminating these fees," said Oleh Nazarenko, head of the Ukrainian car importers and dealers' association.

