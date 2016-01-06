MOSCOW/KIEV Jan 5 U.S. drinks firm Coca-Cola
on Wednesday blamed a marketing agency for a map used in
an online advertising campaign that showed Crimea to be part of
Russia and which drew protests and threats of a boycott from
angry Ukrainians.
Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in March 2014,
leading to condemnation from Western governments which imposed
sanctions on Russia in response. Only a handful of countries
have recognised Crimea's incorporation into Russia.
In a statement on Wednesday, Coca-Cola said: "We, as a
company, don't support any political movements. The company has
removed the post and apologises for the situation that
occurred."
Coca-Cola said that the map, which appeared on Dec. 30 on
Coca-Cola's page on VKontakte, a Russian social networking site
similar to Facebook, had been changed by an advertising agency
without Coca-Cola's approval.
Furious Ukrainians took to social media to vent their anger
against Coca-Cola, and some threatened to boycott the company's
products.
Ukraine's embassy in the United States said in a statement
on its Facebook page that it had expressed concerns to the
company and to the U.S. State Department.
"The Embassy emphasized that Coca-Cola's actions violate the
official U.S. position condemning Russia's illegal occupation of
Crimea, which is and has always been an integral part of
Ukraine," the statement said.
Coca-Cola is not the only multinational company to have
inadvertently faced embarrassment recently because of the
festering tensions between Russians and Ukrainians.
Google said on Tuesday that problems experienced by some
users in translating terms into Russian from Ukrainian using
Google Translate were the result of errors in its automated
algorithms, Russian agency RBC reported.
Earlier Ukrainian media had reported that the translation
service was rendering "Russian Federation" as "Mordor", a region
in J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings which is ruled by the evil
character Sauron, and "Russians" as "occupiers".
(Reporting by Jason Bush in Moscow and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)