MOSCOW Feb 12 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said he planned no talks on Ukraine's $3 billion debt
to Russia at the Munich Security conference this week.
"There is nothing in particular to discuss. The debt has to
be paid back," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian news
agency Sputnik.
Russia says the $3 billion, owed from a two-year eurobond
issued in December 2013, is bilateral, country-to-country debt
and is not up for restructuring along the lines of Ukraine's
commercial debt to private creditors.
Medvedev said that Russia had received Ukrainian proposals
on the debt via German intermediaries, but that these were not
acceptable.
He said the proposals failed to define the $3 billion as
country-to-country debt and that the terms were worse than those
offered to commercial creditors. "Who is going to act to their
own detriment?" Medvedev said.
