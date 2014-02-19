MOSCOW Feb 19 Russia on Wednesday demanded that
Ukrainian opposition leaders "stop the bloodshed" in Kiev and
said Moscow would use all its influence to bring peace to its
"friendly brother state".
"The Russian side demands that leaders of the (opposition)
stop the bloodshed in their country, immediately resume dialogue
with the lawful authorities without threats or ultimatums," the
Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Ukraine is a friendly brother state an a strategic partner,
and we will use all our influence in order for peace and calm to
reign," it said, without giving any detail about what steps
Russia might take.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing
by Timothy Heritage)