UPDATE 3-Oil prices regain some ground, but oversupply weighs
* Rising U.S. production, surge in gasoline stocks weigh (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
TUNIS, March 4 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday the United States and European Union do not support a consensus government and reforms in Ukraine that would include all sides.
"We must have a dialogue and not exclude anyone," he said during a visit to Tunisia, speaking through a translator. "Our position is clear on this and won't change." (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Rising U.S. production, surge in gasoline stocks weigh (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
AMSTERDAM, April 20 A Dutch court said on Thursday it had ordered prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into responsibility for earthquakes triggered by gas production at the country's large gas field in Groningen.