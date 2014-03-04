TUNIS, March 4 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday the United States and European Union do not support a consensus government and reforms in Ukraine that would include all sides.

"We must have a dialogue and not exclude anyone," he said during a visit to Tunisia, speaking through a translator. "Our position is clear on this and won't change." (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)