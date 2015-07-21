MOSCOW, July 21 Russian agricultural watchdog
Rosselkhoznadzor may ban flower imports from the Netherlands due
to the presence of quarantined organisms in shipments, Interfax
news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the head of the service.
Rosselkhoznadzor chief Sergei Dankvert made the statement at
a meeting with the Colombian ambassador to Russia in Moscow on
Tuesday.
The probability that the ban will be imposed is high, and
that might have an economic impact on Colombia since its flowers
are shipped to Russia via the Netherlands, Interfax quoted
Dankvert as saying.
Rosselkhoznadzor was not immediately available for comment
when called by Reuters.
Russia banned most Western food imports from August 2014 in
reaction to Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine
crisis.
Moscow is also considering more import curbs on Western
goods, including flowers, confectionery and canned fish products
and flowers, the Agriculture Ministry said in June.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)