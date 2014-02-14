(Adds quote, Merkel meeting)
MOSCOW Feb 14 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov accused the European Union on Friday of seeking to create
a "sphere of influence" by pressing Ukraine to choose closer
ties with the bloc at the expense of relations with Russia.
Lavrov, speaking next to German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, issued a warning to the West against
interfering in the crisis, saying Ukrainians had to be allowed
to resolve matters themselves.
"I fully agree with Frank-Walter that there should be no
spheres of influence. But dragging Ukraine to one side, telling
it that it needs to choose 'either or', either with the EU or
with Russia, (the European Union) is in fact trying to create
such a sphere of influence," he told a joint news conference.
"That is obvious and no nice words can change that."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to meet Ukrainian
opposition leaders Vitaly Klitschko and Arseny Yatsenyuk in
Berlin next Tuesday, according to Bild newspaper.
