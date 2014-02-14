* Russia, Germany both warn against interference in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russia accused the European Union
on Friday of seeking to create a "sphere of influence" on its
borders by pressing Ukraine to choose closer ties with the
Western bloc at the expense of relations with Moscow.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sharpened Russian allegations
of Western interference in its neighbour's turbulent affairs at
a joint news conference after talks with his visiting German
counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Russia and the EU have exchanged recriminations since Kiev's
decision in November to shelve plans for a trade agreement with
Brussels and to seek closer links with Russia instead, a move
that sparked mass unrest in Ukraine claiming at least six lives.
Steinmeier told journalists that "no one should have an
interest in lighting the fuse on the powder keg" and Ukraine
must not become a "geopolitical chess game". It was up to the
conflicting parties in Kiev to find a solution, he said.
"I fully agree with Frank-Walter that there should be no
spheres of influence. But dragging Ukraine to one side, telling
it that it needs to choose 'either or', either with the EU or
with Russia, (the European Union) is in fact trying to create
such a sphere of influence," the Russian minister said.
"That is obvious and no nice words can change that."
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who knows Steinmeier well
from his previous stint as German foreign minister, appeared to
have conveyed a softer message in their meeting. A German source
said Putin told Steinmeier that Russia welcomed steps towards
economic convergence between Ukraine and the European Union.
REORDERING POST-COMMUNIST EUROPE
Moscow says it does not oppose strong Ukraine-EU ties but
believes the EU was trying to pressure Ukraine into signing the
deal and choosing between the EU and Russia
In many respects, the showdown over Ukraine is about
reordering power and influence in Europe following the 1991
collapse of the Communist Soviet Union. The EU's enlargement
process of the past decade has drawn in several former Soviet
republics and former East European satellites of Moscow.
Russia has pushed back and is trying to set up a Eurasian
customs union to rival the EU, preferably with Ukraine, which
has 46 million people with shared historical and cultural roots.
Steinmeier said both sides were concerned that the recent
relative calm in the Ukrainian protests could give way to an
escalation of unrest and wanted to find a political solution.
When Lavrov warned the West against interceding in the
crisis, saying Ukrainians should be left to solve their own
affairs, Steinmeier countered: "The EU did not force anything on
Ukraine. Ukraine approached the EU."
Germany and others should try to stay in touch with all
sides, he added. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet
Ukrainian opposition leaders Vitaly Klitschko and Arseny
Yatsenyuk in Berlin on Monday, her spokesman said.
In their meeting, the German and Russian ministers discussed
the possibility of mandating an international organisation to
mediate between the conflicting sides in Ukraine.
Germany sees the Organisation for Security and Cooperation
in Europe (OSCE), which counts Russia, Ukraine and the EU
countries as members, as best-placed for this role. Ukraine
would have to ask for such mediation.
DIFFERENT PERCEPTIONS
Putin and top EU officials met in Brussels to "clear the
air" at the end of January. Russia stressed it wanted more a
detailed study of the economic impact of ex-Soviet republics
entering a trade association with the EU and how this might
affect the competitiveness of Russian firms.
Lavrov on Friday urged an end to the "politicisation of
economic and business ties" and said Moscow wanted to see a
trade area between the EU and Eurasian zones.
Steinmeier stressed that if future crises like Ukraine are
to be avoided, Moscow and Brussels would have to discuss
longer-term aims with a mutual pledge of transparency.
"We can't avoid the fact that due to history, and the long
enduring division of different systems, we have different
perceptions in East and West. But if we are aware of this, then
we can create trust," Steinmeier said.
"It is clear there was competition over Ukraine and recent
history teaches us that was not helpful. Nor was it helpful for
relations between the European Union and Russia."
