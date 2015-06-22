* EU extends economic sanctions by six months
LUXEMBOURG, June 22 European Union foreign
ministers extended economic sanctions on Russia until Jan. 31 on
Monday, keeping up pressure on Moscow to help resolve the
Ukraine conflict.
Russia described the move as a triumph for the "Russophobe"
lobby in the EU and moved to extend a ban on Western food
imports, imposed in response to U.S. and European sanctions, for
a further six months.
EU ministers meeting in Luxembourg approved a six-month
extension of sanctions that were "introduced in response to
Russia's destabilising role in eastern Ukraine," an EU statement
said. That ratified a decision taken by officials last week.
The sanctions on Russia's energy, defence and financial
sectors, originally imposed in July 2014 for one year, were the
EU's toughest response to Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea region and what the EU says is Russia's support for
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Russia's government submitted a proposal to extend its food
import ban for six months to President Vladimir Putin, a
spokeswoman for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as
saying by TASS news agency.
"Taking into account that the European Union has extended
sanctions against the Russian Federation for half a year, I ask
you to prepare my proposal to the president to extend the
presidential degree (on the ban) for this period," Medvedev told
a meeting with his deputies.
Russia imposed a ban on Western food imports last year after
the West imposed visa bans and asset freezes over Moscow's role
in the Ukraine crisis.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was deeply disappointed
that the view of the "Russophobe lobby" in the EU had prevailed,
alluding to divisions within the EU over sanctions.
"At the same time, Brussels is deliberately silent that it
(the decision) will definitely result in hundreds of thousands
or, by some estimates, even a couple of million Europeans losing
their jobs," it said.
"It looks especially cynical that the decision was taken
on June 22, the day when Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union
(in World War Two)," it added.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the EU's
decision to extend sanctions.
"The sanctions are a strong signal and a clear message that
it has consequences when a country behaves in the way Russia has
done in Ukraine," he told a news conference in Brussels.
EU leaders agreed in March that economic sanctions on Russia
would stay until a Minsk ceasefire deal in Ukraine is fully
implemented.
The Minsk agreement sets a year-end deadline for Ukraine to
regain full control over its border, a goal the EU is pushing
strongly. Fighting has broken out again in eastern Ukraine
despite the agreement.
