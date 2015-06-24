(Adds details, quote, context)
MOSCOW, June 24 President Vladimir Putin has
extended Russia's ban on food imports from the West by one year,
longer than had been expected, in retaliation to the extension
of European sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine.
The ban, which prohibits most food imports from the United
States, the European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway, was
expected to be prolonged for six months starting from early
August after the European Union extended sanctions this week.
"Our reaction on the decision of our European colleagues
regarding so called sanctions... The head of the government has
approached me with a letter to extend measures, which we put in
place in a response to actions of our partners," Putin told a
meeting of government members in Moscow on Wednesday.
"... We extend our retaliatory measures for one year
starting from today. I think it will be a good guideline for
domestic producers," Putin said.
The list of banned products, approved last year, included
fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, milk and dairy, but the
agriculture ministry said earlier on Wednesday that it was
considering adding confectionery, canned fish products and
flowers to the list.
It was not immediately clear if Putin has approved the
expanded list.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin
and Polina Devitt; editing by William Hardy)