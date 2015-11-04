BRUSSELS Nov 4 Russia is not fully abiding by the terms of the Minsk peace agreement for Ukraine and this will be taken into account by the European Union when it reviews its Russia sanctions before the end of the year, the chairman of EU leaders said on Wednesday.

It is "clear that the Minsk agreements not yet fully implemented. This will need to be reflected in upcoming EU sanctions review," Donald Tusk said on Twitter.

He also rejected speculation that the EU could soften its sanctions on Russia in exchange for Russia's help in dealing with the Islamic State and the war in Syria. This "would not only be immoral but also ineffective," Tusk said on Twitter. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio)