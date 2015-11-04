BRUSSELS Nov 4 Russia is not fully abiding by
the terms of the Minsk peace agreement for Ukraine and this will
be taken into account by the European Union when it reviews its
Russia sanctions before the end of the year, the chairman of EU
leaders said on Wednesday.
It is "clear that the Minsk agreements not yet fully
implemented. This will need to be reflected in upcoming EU
sanctions review," Donald Tusk said on Twitter.
He also rejected speculation that the EU could soften its
sanctions on Russia in exchange for Russia's help in dealing
with the Islamic State and the war in Syria. This "would not
only be immoral but also ineffective," Tusk said on Twitter.
