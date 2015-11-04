(adds details, background)

BRUSSELS Nov 4 Russia is not fully abiding by the terms of the Minsk peace deal for Ukraine and this will be taken into account by the European Union when it reviews its sanctions on Russia before the end of the year, the chairman of EU leaders said on Wednesday.

It is "clear that the Minsk agreements (are) not yet fully implemented. This will need to be reflected in upcoming EU sanctions review," Donald Tusk said on Twitter.

EU nations agreed that economic sanctions on Russia would stay in place until a Minsk ceasefire deal in Ukraine is fully implemented. The Minsk agreement sets a deadline of the end of 2015 for Ukraine to regain full control over its eastern border.

EU sanctions against Russia will expire on Jan. 31, 2016 if the 28 countries of the bloc do not agree on an extension.

Tusk also rejected speculation that the EU could soften its sanctions on Russia in exchange for Russia's help in dealing with the Islamic State and the war in Syria. This "would not only be immoral but also ineffective," Tusk said on Twitter. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio; editing by Jan Strupczewski)