MOSCOW/LONDON, April 18 Ukraine has asked for more time to file a defence in its legal stand-off in a London court over a $3 billion bond held by Russia, but Moscow does not want another stay in the case, Russia's deputy finance minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

Russia filed a lawsuit against Ukraine in February at London's High Court demanding repayment of the Eurobond, which matured on Dec. 20.

Ukraine refused to repay the bond, including it in the external debt it earmarked for restructuring as part of an International Monetary Fund-led bailout programme. Moscow insists this is sovereign debt and should not be part of the programme.

Originally, Ukraine had until March 19 to file its defence although it was granted an extension until April 16.

"Ukraine has sought additional time for the filing of its defence of six weeks until 27 May 2016," said Alex Gerbi, partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the law firm representing Kiev in this case.

"As the Claimant, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation plc, has not agreed to that request, no doubt at the instruction of the Russian Federation," he said, adding Kiev had formally requested the extension from the court last week.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said Moscow opposed granting Kiev any more time.

"We agreed once to postpone the hearings - Ukraine had asked and we agreed. But we did not give our consent for the second time - the court should decide that," he said as quoted by Russian news agencies.

The Eurobond in question was issued by the government of former President Viktor Yanukovich just two months before he fled in the face of bloody street protests triggered by him seeking to halt Ukraine's swing towards European integration in favour of closer economic ties with Russia.

According to Gerbi, the hearing on the extension request has been scheduled for Friday, adding Kiev "intends vigorously to defend the entirety of the claim brought against it".

Storchak said that the hearing will be public, unless Ukraine asks otherwise.

"We are not going to (ask for the hearings) to be closed," Storchak said. "One side can ask for the hearings to be non-public, but that's at the discretion of the court." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Moscow and Karin Strohecker in London; editing by Ralph Boulton)