MOSCOW/LONDON, April 18 Ukraine has asked for
more time to file a defence in its legal stand-off in a London
court over a $3 billion bond held by Russia, but Moscow does not
want another stay in the case, Russia's deputy finance minister
was quoted as saying on Monday.
Russia filed a lawsuit against Ukraine in February at
London's High Court demanding repayment of the Eurobond, which
matured on Dec. 20.
Ukraine refused to repay the bond, including it in the
external debt it earmarked for restructuring as part of an
International Monetary Fund-led bailout programme. Moscow
insists this is sovereign debt and should not be part of the
programme.
Originally, Ukraine had until March 19 to file its defence
although it was granted an extension until April 16.
"Ukraine has sought additional time for the filing of its
defence of six weeks until 27 May 2016," said Alex Gerbi,
partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the law firm
representing Kiev in this case.
"As the Claimant, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation plc,
has not agreed to that request, no doubt at the instruction of
the Russian Federation," he said, adding Kiev had formally
requested the extension from the court last week.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said Moscow
opposed granting Kiev any more time.
"We agreed once to postpone the hearings - Ukraine had asked
and we agreed. But we did not give our consent for the second
time - the court should decide that," he said as quoted by
Russian news agencies.
The Eurobond in question was issued by the government of
former President Viktor Yanukovich just two months before he
fled in the face of bloody street protests triggered by him
seeking to halt Ukraine's swing towards European integration in
favour of closer economic ties with Russia.
According to Gerbi, the hearing on the extension request has
been scheduled for Friday, adding Kiev "intends vigorously to
defend the entirety of the claim brought against it".
Storchak said that the hearing will be public, unless
Ukraine asks otherwise.
"We are not going to (ask for the hearings) to be closed,"
Storchak said. "One side can ask for the hearings to be
non-public, but that's at the discretion of the court."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Moscow and Karin Strohecker in
London; editing by Ralph Boulton)