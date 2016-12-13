French President Francois Hollande speaks during a joint statement following a meeting with Riad Hijab, chief coordinator of the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that he backed extending sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, echoing similar comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom he had held a joint news conference.

"We must continue to apply the terms of the Minsk agreement, and when they are not carried out, we must continue with sanctions," said Hollande.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by John Irish)